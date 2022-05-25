Advertisement

Edney to be new Mississippi State Health Officer

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Board of Health announced Wednesday that Dr. Daniel P. Edney has been appointed to be the new State Health Officer, effective Aug. 1, 2022.

Edney currently holds the position of Deputy State Health Officer. He initially joined MSDH as chief medical officer and regional health officer for the Central Public Health Region in February 2021.

Outgoing State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Edney has been a tremendous asset since he joined the Mississippi State Department of Health, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edney graduated from William Carey University and the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, is a board-certified general internist with subspecialty board certification in addiction medicine. He completed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Virginia. He has practiced general primary care internal medicine in Vicksburg since 1991 and has worked actively in the field of addiction medicine since 2013. He currently serves as an addiction medicine specialist for various inpatient residential facilities and outpatient programs in the state and has a private practice at the Medical Associates of Vicksburg.

Edney is a former president of the Mississippi State Medical Association and currently serves as a board member on the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure. He has also served as a fellow and laureate for the Mississippi Chapter of the American College of Physicians and a fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine.

