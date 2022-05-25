Advertisement

Ivey declares victory over 8 GOP primary opponents

Incumbent Kay Ivey is declaring victory over eight rivals in the Republican primary race for Alabama governor.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is declaring victory over eight opponents who had sought to unseat her during Tuesday’s Republican primary race.

“Y’all, we did it!” she declared as she stepped onto the stage at her campaign headquarters.

Ivey avoided a runoff with more than 55% of the unofficial vote tallied so far. The governor’s closest GOP challenger was businesswoman and former U.S. ambassador to Slovenia, Lindy Blanchard, who took nearly 20% of the vote.

Ivey has served as governor since 2017 when she assumed the office following the resignation of then-Gov. Robert Bentley.

Ivey won the office outright in 2018 and is moving on to the general election in November where she expects to win a second full term against her as-of-yet undetermined Democratic opponent.

The Associated Press reports Democrats Yolanda Flowers and Malika Sanders-Fortier will face each other in a runoff set for June 21.

DECISION 2022
Get the latest election results

