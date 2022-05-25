Local educators discuss safety protocols after Texas shooting

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast High School has added new safety equipment to better protect its students.

Principal Russell Keene said the campus has new camera systems and automatic door locks. Keene said all visitors have to go to the office to get into the school as there are fences around the campus. Visitors then have to check in with their driver’s license.

Keene will also be taking over a new position for the district. He will be the support specialist for safety, technology and transportation.

“At the end of June, I’ll be stepping into that new role and looking forward to it. Looking forward to working with all the schools in the district. We are increasing security, our procedures and plans. We take it very seriously. Our top priority is the safety and well-being of all of our students, teachers and our visitors that come on campus. Just a few years ago, you had the Pearl shooting and everything that happened there. It has been a good while now, but there’s always going to be tragedies that happen. We study those and address what we need to change.”

Part of the money for the safety equipment came from the district’s $10 million energy efficiency plan that was approved in 2019.

