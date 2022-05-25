Local educators discuss safety protocols after Texas shooting
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast High School has added new safety equipment to better protect its students.
Principal Russell Keene said the campus has new camera systems and automatic door locks. Keene said all visitors have to go to the office to get into the school as there are fences around the campus. Visitors then have to check in with their driver’s license.
Keene will also be taking over a new position for the district. He will be the support specialist for safety, technology and transportation.
Part of the money for the safety equipment came from the district’s $10 million energy efficiency plan that was approved in 2019.
