Marshall wins GOP nomination to seek reelection as Alabama attorney general
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has won against challenger Harry Still in Tuesday’s Republican primary race.
While results are unofficial, Marshall was leading Still with 90% of the vote, as of 9:30 p.m., with about 30% of precincts reporting.
Marshall will move on to the general election where he’ll face Wendell Major, who took the Democratic nomination without a primary challenge.
