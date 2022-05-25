Marshall wins GOP nomination to seek reelection as Alabama attorney general

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has won against challenger Harry Still in Tuesday’s Republican primary race.

While results are unofficial, Marshall was leading Still with 90% of the vote, as of 9:30 p.m., with about 30% of precincts reporting.

Marshall will move on to the general election where he’ll face Wendell Major, who took the Democratic nomination without a primary challenge.

