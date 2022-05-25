Advertisement

Marshall wins GOP nomination to seek reelection as Alabama attorney general

Steve Marshall has won the Republican nomination for Alabama attorney general.
Steve Marshall has won the Republican nomination for Alabama attorney general.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has won against challenger Harry Still in Tuesday’s Republican primary race.

While results are unofficial, Marshall was leading Still with 90% of the vote, as of 9:30 p.m., with about 30% of precincts reporting.

Marshall will move on to the general election where he’ll face Wendell Major, who took the Democratic nomination without a primary challenge.

