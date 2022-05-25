Advertisement

Mother, son arrested for assaulting Kemper County Middle School student

Shanta Nunn and Deonte Rush were arrested for assaulting a middle school student.
Shanta Nunn and Deonte Rush were arrested for assaulting a middle school student.(Kemper County Sheriff's Department)
By Tom Williams
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A mother and son are facing charges after an assault at Kemper County Middle School.

Authorities say Shanta Nunn, 39, and Deonte Rush, 20, went to Kemper County Middle School and assaulted a middle schooler. The middle schooler suffered some injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Sheriff James Moore said deputies were able to quickly arrest the mother and son and charged them with simple assault and disturbing the peace.

