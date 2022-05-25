Mother, son arrested for assaulting Kemper County Middle School student

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A mother and son are facing charges after an assault at Kemper County Middle School.

Authorities say Shanta Nunn, 39, and Deonte Rush, 20, went to Kemper County Middle School and assaulted a middle schooler. The middle schooler suffered some injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Sheriff James Moore said deputies were able to quickly arrest the mother and son and charged them with simple assault and disturbing the peace.

