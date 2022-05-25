Neshoba Central falls in extra innings in game one of MHSAA 5A state championship series

PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Rockets would start out game one of the MHSAA 5A state championship series similarly to how they began the North State championship game; late and in extra innings.

Game one against East Central was suppose to start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday but due to weather the game did not begin until 9 p.m.

Before the game began the Rockets were awarded with their North half State Championship trophy which is the schools first North State Championship in program history. Rockets senior right fielder, Grayson Fulton, was honored with a scholar athlete plaque.

Game one would be a pitchers dual between the Rockets senior, Jesse Hancock, and the East Central pitcher, T.J. Dunsford.

They would go back to back until the 5th inning. R.B. Hardin up to bat with Bryceton Spencer on third. Dunsford throws his pitch past his catcher so Hardin will signal Spencer to run through home. The Rockets score and get on the board first.

East Central would then get Neshoba out and would step up to bat. The Hornets load the bases to put Hancock in a sticky situation.

They will score an RBI single to even the game 1-1.

The Rockets visit the mound and decide to bring in Sanders Griffis to pitch. His very first pitch he allows another RBI single for the Hornets. East Central would take a 2-1 lead heading to end the 5th inning.

The Rockets back up to the plate. Garret Marin is batting. He hits an RBI single to bring Jalyas Winters through home plate to tie the game at 2-2.

No runs would come through for either team through the seventh inning so this game would go into extra innings.

Neshoba Central up to bat and they get out quick.

The Hornets Robert Brandt Dickerson batting for East Central and he will hit a grounder that scores Andrew Marble.

East Central takes game one 3-2 in the best of three series.

“We’ve just been in this situation before,” said head coach Jonathan Jones. “We were in this spot last week. We lost in 11 inning to Saltillo so we’ve already been here so don’t get your heads down. We know what we are in for. We’ve just got to come out and find a way to win Thursday and then get to game three. You never know what will happen. I just told them to hold their heads up. Its a great ball game. It’s just one of those things that happens. Hey it works like that sometimes.”

Neshoba Central will take on East Central at 7 p.m. on Thursday in a must win situation in order to force game three.

If the Rockets can force a game three, it will be played on Sunday instead of Saturday due to rescheduling of game from rain delays on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Games are being aired on MyTOK2 on Thursday and on Friday. Since Neshoba Central will not play a game three on Saturday (it will be on Sunday instead) there will be no broadcasts on Saturday.

