Pedestrian in W. Ala. dies after being hit by 18-wheeler

MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday in Marengo County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Willie J. Harris, 24, of Gallion, was hit by a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Diquan O. Johnson, 28, of Uniontown. Harris was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 25 near the 33 mile marker, about five miles south of Faunsdale. No more information is available. ALEA continues to investigate.

