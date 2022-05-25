Advertisement

Runoff likely in Alabama secretary of state race

Outgoing state Auditor Jim Zeigler, (Top Left) leads three others in the Republican primary for...
Outgoing state Auditor Jim Zeigler, (Top Left) leads three others in the Republican primary for the Alabama secretary of state race, but not by enough to win the nomination outright.
May. 25, 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Term-limited Alabama state Auditor Jim Zeigler is hoping to propel himself into another state constitutional office, but the numbers haven’t yet added up to an outright win.

Zeigler is looking to move in to the secretary of state’s suite of offices just down the hall in the Capitol, but he’ll most likely end up facing a fellow Republican in a primary runoff before those plans have any hopes of materializing.

Unofficial results showed Zeigler leading three opponents, as of early Wednesday morning, but with just 43% of the vote, he is far from being able to declare victory.

State Rep. Wes Allen holds the second most votes at around 39% and would be the likely opponent to face-off with Zeigler for the GOP nomination. Candidates Christian Horn and Ed Packard trail the frontrunners by a considerable margin with each pulling around 10% of the vote.

If the Republican primary ends up in a runoff, that race will take place on June 21.

The winner would take on Democrat Pamela Laffitte in the November general election.

