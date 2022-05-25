Advertisement

Runoff will choose Alabama’s next state auditor

Alabama’s new state auditor this year will be a Republican, but a primary runoff is likely to...
Alabama’s new state auditor this year will be a Republican, but a primary runoff is likely to determine whether it will be Andrew Sorrell (L), Stan Cooke (M) or Rusty Glover (R).((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three men were vying to replace term-limited Alabama state Auditor Jim Ziegler, but none of them managed to outright win the Republican primary race Tuesday night.

Andrew Sorrell, Stan Cooke and Rusty Glover found themselves locked in a three-way race with unofficial results showing Sorrell at 41% of the vote and Cooke and Glover trailing with 33% and 26% each. About 75% of the vote had been counted, as of early Wednesday morning.

By mid-morning, the Associated Press called the race as requiring a runoff between Sorrell and Cooke.

Sorrell was elected to represent District 3 in the Alabama House of Representatives in 2018 and is hoping to move into a higher office. Cooke is the pastor of a Jefferson County church.

Glover, a former four-term legislator, currently works with police and district attorneys in Mobile County, teaching students about the dangers of alcohol and drugs.

The June 21 runoff will cement the winner of the constitutional office since no Democrat is running.

DECISION 2022
Get the latest election results

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Jimmie Smith spoke with media and members of the community during a Tuesday morning news...
Mayor Jimmie Smith announces ramped-up efforts to curb crime in Meridian
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Deadly shooting takes place at ATV ride at a field on Highway 495 S in Kemper County.
3 suspects sought in deadly Kemper shooting
The Mississippi Department of Transportation is temporarily closing the South Frontage Road...
Texas Turnaround in Meridian to be temporarily closed
Meridian High graduation is moved to Friday at 9 a.m. at Ray Stadium.
Meridian High changes graduation day

Latest News

The Mississippi State Board of Health announced Wednesday that Dr. Daniel P. Edney has been...
Edney to be new Mississippi State Health Officer
Grayson was convicted of capital murder in the 1996 stabbing death of 78-year-old Minnie Smith...
After killer’s reversal, motion for quick execution tossed
Rain is the topic of dicussion today
Wet Wednesday Ahead
Outgoing state Auditor Jim Zeigler, (Top Left) leads three others in the Republican primary for...
Runoff likely in Alabama secretary of state race