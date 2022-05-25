Runoff will choose Alabama’s next state auditor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three men were vying to replace term-limited Alabama state Auditor Jim Ziegler, but none of them managed to outright win the Republican primary race Tuesday night.

Andrew Sorrell, Stan Cooke and Rusty Glover found themselves locked in a three-way race with unofficial results showing Sorrell at 41% of the vote and Cooke and Glover trailing with 33% and 26% each. About 75% of the vote had been counted, as of early Wednesday morning.

By mid-morning, the Associated Press called the race as requiring a runoff between Sorrell and Cooke.

Sorrell was elected to represent District 3 in the Alabama House of Representatives in 2018 and is hoping to move into a higher office. Cooke is the pastor of a Jefferson County church.

Glover, a former four-term legislator, currently works with police and district attorneys in Mobile County, teaching students about the dangers of alcohol and drugs.

The June 21 runoff will cement the winner of the constitutional office since no Democrat is running.

