Advertisement

Scott Berry previews Conference USA tournament

Southern Miss baseball
Southern Miss baseball
By Michael Dugan
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Miss will face UAB in the first round of the Conference USA baseball tournament on Wednesday with the first pitch scheduled for 4 pm.

This tournament has been the Golden Eagles’ area of expertise over the years, with five tournament crowns and a chance to make it six in their final season in Conference USA. To do that, though, they’d like to start by taking care of UAB, the team that ended their huge winning streak back in April, and a team that’s hungry to ruin plans again a month later.

“We’re coming in as an eight seed, but we’re coming in with expectations of being successful,” Blazers head coach Casey Dunn said. “The reality is 5-6,000 people aren’t going to be cheering for us. There’s a lot more pressure for the guys across the field than for us, playing at home in front of their fans. For our guys, the expectation is just to play good baseball.”

“They took the series back at their place, they played better than we did,” USM head coach Scott Berry said. “There are eight quality clubs at this tournament, and anyone can win it in all honesty. I feel good about where we are, I think our players do, too.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Jimmie Smith spoke with media and members of the community during a Tuesday morning news...
Mayor Jimmie Smith announces ramped-up efforts to curb crime in Meridian
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Deadly shooting takes place at ATV ride at a field on Highway 495 S in Kemper County.
3 suspects sought in deadly Kemper shooting
The Mississippi Department of Transportation is temporarily closing the South Frontage Road...
Texas Turnaround in Meridian to be temporarily closed
Meridian High graduation is moved to Friday at 9 a.m. at Ray Stadium.
Meridian High changes graduation day

Latest News

Senior pitcher, Jesse Hancock, gets ready to throw out pitch in MHSAA 5A state championship...
Neshoba Central falls in extra innings in game one of MHSAA 5A state championship series
Scott Berry, Southern Miss
Southern Miss hauls in C-USA baseball awards
Look good, feel ready for state Neshoba Central gets crazy hair do’s for 5A state championship
Look good, feel ready for state Neshoba Central gets crazy hair do’s for 5A state championship
Rockets staff and students send off the Neshoba Central team as the head to Pearl for the 5A...
Neshoba Central staff and students send off Rockets to state with cheers and posters