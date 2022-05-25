Sheriff Billy Sollie reacts to Texas mass shooting

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The horrific story of children being gunned down in their own classroom has law enforcement reviewing their procedures during an active shooter situation.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department works closely with the school district to ensure safety of students at school. Sheriff Billy Sollie said it was a tragic situation and that law enforcement did not have enough time to respond to social media posts.

“We would love for the community to call us with information, and we follow up on it. Often times and most of the time it’s not anything that law enforcement can respond to,” Sollie said. “We always want to have that information available so that we can continue to monitor our community.”

Sollie added that this community knows what it’s like to go through a mass shooting and that his thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted.

“Any time one of these events occurs anywhere in our nation, we have to relive in our minds our moment of a mass shooting at the Lockheed Martin plant. We know what that police department in Texas is facing right now with the nationwide demand for answers. They don’t have all the answers yet,” Sollie explained.

Sollie said they work closely with local schools and have specially trained deputies on several campuses.

“We have over a decade of relationship with the Lauderdale County School system,” Sollie said. “We have deputies on campuses who are specially trained to intermingle with students and to be there if they need it. They are also properly trained if an event occurs on campus to responded to,”

