Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Hattiesburg man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Clarence Bo...
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Clarence Bo Bates, of Hattiesburg.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Clarence Bo Bates of Hattiesburg, Miss.

He is a Black male, 5′ 7″ tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. There is no clothing description for when he was last seen Monday, May 16, 2022, at about 9 a.m. in the 200 block of Mary Magdalene Road in Forrest County.

Family members said Bates has a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information about him, contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department at 601-544-7800.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Deadly shooting takes place at ATV ride at a field on Highway 495 S in Kemper County.
3 suspects sought in deadly Kemper shooting
MPD said Johnny Norris was arrested Sunday morning and is charged with two counts of aggravated...
MPD makes arrest in alleged vehicle chase, assault
One man dead and a woman injured after a shooting in Kemper County
Family members say they’re grieving after losing loved ones due to gun violence.
Mothers standing against crime

Latest News

AP sources: President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on policing on the second...
Biden to sign policing order on anniversary of Floyd’s death
FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows the headquarters of the Southern Baptist...
Top Southern Baptists plan to release secret list of abusers
Severe storms and flooding are threats through Thursday
Flooding is an added element to our risks leading up to Thursday
MAYOR JIMMIE SMITH ADDRESSES CRIME IN THE QUEEN CITY