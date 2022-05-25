Silver Alert issued for Hattiesburg man

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Clarence Bo Bates of Hattiesburg, Miss.

He is a Black male, 5′ 7″ tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. There is no clothing description for when he was last seen Monday, May 16, 2022, at about 9 a.m. in the 200 block of Mary Magdalene Road in Forrest County.

Family members said Bates has a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information about him, contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department at 601-544-7800.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.