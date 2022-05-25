Suspect arrested in theft of MHP trooper’s gun

MOBILE, Ala. (WTOK) - A suspect in the burglary of a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper’s home and theft of his service weapon was arrested Wednesday by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, following a chase.

ALEA said it was notified by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department about 9:05 a.m. of a chase involving a black 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage on Interstate 10 eastbound into Alabama. The driver, Gary O. Byers, 41, of Mobile, was wanted for a string of other burglaries as well.

Alabama troopers initiated lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicle minutes later but said Byers refused to stop, eventually ran from his vehicle but was caught and arrested.

Byers had active warrants for burglaries out of Mobile and Baldwin counties. ALEA Troopers have additional charges against him for reckless endangerment and attempting to elude law enforcement as a result of the chase.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.