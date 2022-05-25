Wet Wednesday Ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Showers and thunderstorms have arrived for the entire viewing area. On and off again thunderstorms are expected to last until early Thursday morning. These storms are alined with a cold front that will pass through this afternoon.

Headed into Thursday morning showers and storms do linger. So, grab your rain gear as you head out. By Thursday evening, storms will be clearing out, so you will not need your umbrella all day.

We are dry, and the sunshine returns for gradauation Friday. More sunshine is in store for the weekend, stay safe and have a great day!

