City of Meridian Arrest Report May 25, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:00 AM on May 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4700 block of 24th Place. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:55 PM on May 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3300 block of 8th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 10:02 PM on May 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4300 block of 32nd Place. The case is currently under investigation.

At 5:06 AM on May 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

At 4:08 PM on May 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 12:51 PM on May 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6100 block of Oakland Heights Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 7:20 PM on May 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4500 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.