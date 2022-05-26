Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report May 25, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DANNY E MONEGAN19681318 19TH ST APT 18 MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ARNESHA R JACKSON19951714 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
DENTREY JONES19894111 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
CARLENY L HOLMES1967351 56TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CHRISTOPHER D MANNING19674041 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DEASIA D MOORE19673203 12TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS X 3

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 25, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:00 AM on May 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4700 block of 24th Place. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:55 PM on May 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3300 block of 8th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 10:02 PM on May 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4300 block of 32nd Place. The case is currently under investigation.
At 5:06 AM on May 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
At 4:08 PM on May 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 12:51 PM on May 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6100 block of Oakland Heights Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 7:20 PM on May 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4500 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

