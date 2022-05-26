Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report May 26, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
RODRICK RANKIN1975224 MLK JR MEMORIAL DR MERIDIAN, MSDUI
QUENTASHIA L GARNER19983315 NORTH HILLS ST APT 1301 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JOEY Z WADE1999711 39TH AVE APT 1301 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CEDRICK R BONNER1973501 34TH AVE APT B MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
TRESPASSING

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 26, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:36 AM on May 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4400 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

