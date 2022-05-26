Crimenet 05_26_22

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Merrianne Irby-Alexander.

Alexander is a 53-year-old White female who stands approximately 5′ 7″ in height, weighing 135 pounds.

She is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she was originally convicted of the crime of false pretense.

If you know where Alexander can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.