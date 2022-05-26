Dr. James Andrews visited Meridian for a two day series on youth athletics

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - World renowned orthopedic surgeon, Dr. James Andrews, was in Meridian for a three day event hosted by Rush Hospital.

Dr. Andrews is apart of Ochsner Health and is known for being the surgeon who was able to repair Minnesota Vikings running back, Adrian Peterson’s, knee. Peterson has also done surgeries for Tom Brady and Michael Jordan.

Dr. Andrews and the Ochsner Andrews Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Institute joined in a partnership that hosts sessions with Dr. Andrews in different cities. They began their tour in Meridian.

He got to consult and share some of his wisdom with athletic trainers, coaches, sports directors and more from across Mississippi.

Representatives from East Central Community College, Meridian Community College, Lamar High School, Northeast Lauderdale High School, Southeast Lauderdale High School, Clarkdale High School and more were in attendance.

Three different sessions were held between Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We are proud to have him in town,” said Larkin Kennedy, CEO of Rush Hospital. “He is world renowned. We’ve got a great team at rush. Our orthopedic surgeon’s and sports medicine team is fantastic. But to have dr. Andrews come and be part of what we are doing to try to make it better and provide better care to our athletes in our region certainly is something we are really excited about.”

Dr. Andrews said, “Well it’s been wonderful, people are so nice here. I like the small town atmosphere. Everybody is smiling and saying hello to you. Rush hospital greeted you royally. They greet all their patients coming in the front door. Somebody’s there smiling and you can tell we are in an area that has a lot of hospitality.”

