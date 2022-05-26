Advertisement

Expect a stormy commute for Thursday morning

Stormy start to your Thursday
Stormy start to your Thursday(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We had periods of rain all week, including some severe storms. This trend will, unfortunately, follow us into our Thursday. Between 2AM and 10AM, that will be our best chance for storms that will drop heavy rain, bring gusty winds, and possibly a severe storm or two. If there’s an isolated severe storm, damaging wind will be the main threat. However, hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Also, flooding is still a concern. Many areas received anywhere from .5″ - 1″ of rain on Wednesday, and an additional 1-2″ is possible on Thursday morning. So, have ways of getting weather alerts through Noon on Thursday. All of this unsettled weather is affiliated with an upper low and a cold front that’ll cross our area on Thursday. Behind the front, the sunshine returns for Friday, and it’ll stick aorund through Memorial Day.

Highs for Thursday will reach the low 80s, similar for Friday, then it warms a little for Saturday with seasonable mid-upper 80s. Highs will reach around 90 degrees on Sunday, and it’ll remain hot for the holiday.

Isolated showers return to the forecast by the middle of next week as we enter the month of June. It’ll surely feel like June as upper 80s to 90 degree temps continue.

First Alert:

Hurricane Season begins on June 1st, and we’ll start watching the Gulf of Mexico by next weekend. Some forecast models are hinting at the potential for tropical development there. It’s nothing to even raise an eyebrow at now, but we’ll definitely monitor it and keep you posted.

