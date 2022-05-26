Funeral services for Hunter Diamond, 33, of Butler will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Shady Grove Holiness Church with Rev. Billy Jowers and Rev. Joseph Futrall officiating. Burial will follow in the Shady Grove Holiness Cemetery. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home, Friday, May 27, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and at Shady Grove Holiness Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, one hour prior to the service.

Hunter passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Butler, Alabama. He was born September 15, 1988, in McComb, Mississippi.

Hunter enjoyed the outdoors and especially hunting. He loved working on old cars and was an avid Alabama Football fan. However, the love of his life was his daughters and his wife.

Survivors include his wife, Danielle Diamond; daughter, Haley Blackwell of Marietta, OH; Piper Alise Diamond of Butler; step daughter, Sheila Nelms; and step son, Jay Hearn; father, Claude Diamond; mother, Carolyn Creed; brother, Joshua Diamond of Butler; sisters, Donnie Gail Diamond of Butler; Linda Renee Strydom (Kenneth “Cotton”) of Citronelle; Kristie Lynn Diamond of Butler; Mary Ellen Hallman of Butler; and Starla Hallman of Butler; nieces and nephews, Trevor Carlisle, Brianna Carlisle, Alexis Daniel; and Dylan Daniel.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, John Cutrer; maternal grandmother, Gail Robertson; paternal grandparents, Floyd and Donnie Diamond; and brother, Andy Diamond.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.