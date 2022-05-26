Last round of showers and storms this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Heavy downpours are expected to last until 10AM. Showers do linger in the area until about 12PM. This is the last we will see of showers and storms this week. As this line of storms move through, parts as the viewing area are in a level one out of five, mariginal risk for severe weather. Portions of our Alabama counties are under a level two out of five, slight risk for severe weather. It is important to stay weather aware as storms roll through. Clarke county (AL), is under a tornado watch until 2PM. Be sure to stay weather aware, and have multiple ways to recieve weather updates.

We begin to clear out as we head in to the evening hours. The sunshine returns just in time for our Memorial Day weekend. The weather will be in perfect condition to enjoy some outdoor activites.

Stay dry, and stay safe!

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.