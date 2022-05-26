Advertisement

Last round of showers and storms this week

Storms bring potential risk for severe weather
Storms bring potential risk for severe weather(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Heavy downpours are expected to last until 10AM. Showers do linger in the area until about 12PM. This is the last we will see of showers and storms this week. As this line of storms move through, parts as the viewing area are in a level one out of five, mariginal risk for severe weather. Portions of our Alabama counties are under a level two out of five, slight risk for severe weather. It is important to stay weather aware as storms roll through. Clarke county (AL), is under a tornado watch until 2PM. Be sure to stay weather aware, and have multiple ways to recieve weather updates.

We begin to clear out as we head in to the evening hours. The sunshine returns just in time for our Memorial Day weekend. The weather will be in perfect condition to enjoy some outdoor activites.

Stay dry, and stay safe!

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shanta Nunn and Deonte Rush were arrested for assaulting a middle school student.
Mother, son arrested for assaulting Kemper County Middle School student
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
A suspect in the burglary of a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper’s home and theft of his...
Suspect arrested in theft of MHP trooper’s gun
Investigators in Cullman County are trying to figure out how and why a woman was killed by her...
Woman killed by multiple dogs after they escape from neighbor’s yard, police say
Willie J. Harris, 24, of Gallion, was hit by a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer just after 3...
Pedestrian in W. Ala. dies after being hit by 18-wheeler

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - May 26th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - May 26th, 2022
Weather - May 25, 2022
Weather - May 25, 2022
Stormy start to your Thursday
Expect a stormy commute for Thursday morning
Rain is the topic of dicussion today
Wet Wednesday Ahead