Advertisement

Man charged with wife’s murder arrested in Biloxi

Lawrence Guttierrez, 51, is charged with the murder of his wife, Tavara Guttierrez, 44.
Lawrence Guttierrez, 51, is charged with the murder of his wife, Tavara Guttierrez, 44.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A suspected murderer on the run from North Carolina is under arrest after he was tracked down in Biloxi this week. Lawrence Guttierrez, 51, is the prime suspect in the death of his wife, Tavara Guttierrez, 44.

Tuesday, the woman’s coworkers contacted investigators with the Greenville Police Department. They were concerned when she didn’t report to work for several days. Officers stopped by her condo for a welfare check and found her dead.

Detectives quickly developed a suspect - her husband, Lawrence Guttierrez - and obtained a warrant for his arrest that same day. They also learned that Guttierez could be headed back to his home state of Mississippi.

Biloxi Police tell WLOX News, Guttierrez pulled in front of the fire station on Veterans Ave in Biloxi and started blowing his horn. When officers arrived, they found him passed out behind the wheel of his car. An ambulance was called after Guttierrez claimed he was having a medical emergency.

While AMR medics checked him out, the officers ran his tag and found there was a warrant for his arrest. He was then taken into custody without incident.

Guttierrez is currently being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center awaiting extradition back to Pitt County, North Carolina. He is charged with his wife’s murder.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shanta Nunn and Deonte Rush were arrested for assaulting a middle school student.
Mother, son arrested for assaulting Kemper County Middle School student
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
A suspect in the burglary of a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper’s home and theft of his...
Suspect arrested in theft of MHP trooper’s gun
Investigators in Cullman County are trying to figure out how and why a woman was killed by her...
Woman killed by multiple dogs after they escape from neighbor’s yard, police say
Willie J. Harris, 24, of Gallion, was hit by a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer just after 3...
Pedestrian in W. Ala. dies after being hit by 18-wheeler

Latest News

The Meridian School Board voted unanimously at a special meeting Thursday to consolidate Carver...
Carver Middle School to be consolidated
Mississippi has a school safety act in place that requires active shooter drills every semester
Mississippi has a school safety act in place that requires active shooter drills every semester
Salute to Excellence 2022 Lamar School & Newton County High School
Auditor issues $3M civil demand on former DHS Deputy Director