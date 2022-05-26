Advertisement

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Funeral services for Mrs. Claudia Dawkins Katzes will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Reverend Ray Hopson officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.Mrs. Claudia Dawkins Katzes, age 72, of Meridian passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.She is survived by her husband, Wilbur D. Katzes, Jr.; her children, Thomas Gregory Dawkins, Christopher D. Katzes (Amy), Kimberly Feeley (Jimmy); her siblings, Sallie J. Mauldin, Lucille Robson, and Barbara Pitcher (Rick); her grandchildren, Alexis Butler (Patrick), Jacob Hill (Destiny), Averi Hill (Levi), Hayden Dawkins, Madison Feeley, Anastasia Feeley, and James Feeley IV; three great-grandchildren, Ellie, Kohen, and Ensley; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.Mrs. Katzes was preceded in death by her parents, Winfrey and Sallie Dawkins, and a special aunt, Edwina Dawkins.Memorial contributions may be shared with Anderson Regional Medical Center Cancer Benevolence Fund.The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.Online condolences may be shared at www.robertbarhamffh.com

