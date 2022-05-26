Services for Mrs. Edna Earl Buckley Neese, of Hickory, will be held 2 pm, Friday, May 27 at Sand Springs Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Bro. Ben Harper and Bro. Jackie Strebeck will officiate. Visitation will be held 1 pm- 2pm, Friday, at the church. Mrs. Neese, 84 passed away Wednesday, May 25,2022 at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Newton County. She loved working in her yard. She was a lifelong member of Sand Springs Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Kenneth Neese; daughters, Vicky Schellbach (Charlie); Debbie Comans (Keith); son, Leon Brown; grandchildren, Jason Neese (Kayla), Chris Comans, Miranda Bullock (Bruce), Lindsey Comans (Jake), LeAnn Duncan (Greg), Ashley Brown; great grandchildren, Bryce Bullock, Logan Neese, Payson Bullock, Camden Neese, Kinsley Duncan, Corbin McKee, Brody McKee and Colton; sisters, Frances Butler (Bobby), Dot Hudnall and brother, Jody Buckley. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Neese was preceded in death by her parents, Darling and Edna Johnson Buckley; sons, Ricky Neese and Kenny Neese and brothers, Billy Buckley and Raymond Buckley. Pallbearers: Jason Neese, Chris Comans, Greg Duncan, Bruce Bullock, Bryce Bullock, Mike Butler, Boonie Buckley and Joseph “Bo” Buckley

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

