Mrs. Edna Earl Buckley Neese

Edna Earl Buckley Neese
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Services for Mrs. Edna Earl Buckley Neese, of Hickory, will be held 2 pm, Friday, May 27 at Sand Springs Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Bro. Ben Harper and Bro. Jackie Strebeck will officiate. Visitation will be held 1 pm- 2pm, Friday, at the church. Mrs. Neese, 84 passed away Wednesday, May 25,2022 at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Newton County. She loved working in her yard. She was a lifelong member of Sand Springs Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Kenneth Neese; daughters, Vicky Schellbach (Charlie); Debbie Comans (Keith); son, Leon Brown; grandchildren, Jason Neese (Kayla), Chris Comans, Miranda Bullock (Bruce), Lindsey Comans (Jake), LeAnn Duncan (Greg), Ashley Brown; great grandchildren, Bryce Bullock, Logan Neese, Payson Bullock, Camden Neese, Kinsley Duncan, Corbin McKee, Brody McKee and Colton; sisters, Frances Butler (Bobby), Dot Hudnall and brother, Jody Buckley. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Neese was preceded in death by her parents, Darling and Edna Johnson Buckley; sons, Ricky Neese and Kenny Neese and brothers, Billy Buckley and Raymond Buckley. Pallbearers: Jason Neese, Chris Comans, Greg Duncan, Bruce Bullock, Bryce Bullock, Mike Butler, Boonie Buckley and Joseph “Bo” Buckley

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral Home, PO Box 119 Union, MS 39365, 601.774.5779 voice 601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

Milling Funeral Home

