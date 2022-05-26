Advertisement

Neshoba Central prepares for game two against East Central

Rockets prepare for game two against East Central in MHSAA 5A state championship.
Rockets prepare for game two against East Central in MHSAA 5A state championship.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central needs a win in game two of the MHSAA 5A state championship series in order to even the series and force a game three.

The Rockets fell in extra innings in game one 3-2 to the Hornets.

Limiting hits for the Hornets is going to be huge for the Rockets. They allowed East Central to get 12 hits in game one while they were only able to get three total hits.

Neshoba Central was able to escape some scary situations where the Hornets did load the bases.

The Rockets will also be without senior pitcher Jesse Hancock and Sanders Griffis, so they will have to rely on their next guys up to carry them in game two.

Head coach Jonathan Jones said, “We just have to get those other guys ready. We had a couple other guys that won’t be able to throw on Thursday. Jesse and both Sanders won’t be able to throw. So we’ve got other guys that will have to be able to throw which is fine. Just have to find a way to make big pitches when we have to. Got to swing the bat a little better than we did tonight but that’s just part of it”

Game two is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The game will be broadcasted on My TOK 2. If the Rockets do force game three they will play on Sunday. Time will be announced if it is forced. Game three would also be broadcasted on My TOK 2.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Jimmie Smith spoke with media and members of the community during a Tuesday morning news...
Mayor Jimmie Smith announces ramped-up efforts to curb crime in Meridian
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Shanta Nunn and Deonte Rush were arrested for assaulting a middle school student.
Mother, son arrested for assaulting Kemper County Middle School student
Deadly shooting takes place at ATV ride at a field on Highway 495 S in Kemper County.
3 suspects sought in deadly Kemper shooting
The Mississippi Department of Transportation is temporarily closing the South Frontage Road...
Texas Turnaround in Meridian to be temporarily closed

Latest News

World renowned orthopedic surgeon, Dr. James Andrews, visited Meridian.
Dr. Andrews visits Meridian
Meridian girls basketball state champion, Kayli Hite, signs to MS Delta.
Kayli Hite signs to MS Delta
Former Northeast Lauderdale Trojan, Landon Harper named C-USA First Team all conference.
Landon Harper named first team C-USA
Former Northeast Lauderdale Trojan and now Southern Miss pitcher, Landon Harper makes first...
Northeast Lauderdale alum is selected for first team all conference at USM