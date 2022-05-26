Neshoba Central prepares for game two against East Central

PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central needs a win in game two of the MHSAA 5A state championship series in order to even the series and force a game three.

The Rockets fell in extra innings in game one 3-2 to the Hornets.

Limiting hits for the Hornets is going to be huge for the Rockets. They allowed East Central to get 12 hits in game one while they were only able to get three total hits.

Neshoba Central was able to escape some scary situations where the Hornets did load the bases.

The Rockets will also be without senior pitcher Jesse Hancock and Sanders Griffis, so they will have to rely on their next guys up to carry them in game two.

Head coach Jonathan Jones said, “We just have to get those other guys ready. We had a couple other guys that won’t be able to throw on Thursday. Jesse and both Sanders won’t be able to throw. So we’ve got other guys that will have to be able to throw which is fine. Just have to find a way to make big pitches when we have to. Got to swing the bat a little better than we did tonight but that’s just part of it”

Game two is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The game will be broadcasted on My TOK 2. If the Rockets do force game three they will play on Sunday. Time will be announced if it is forced. Game three would also be broadcasted on My TOK 2.

