New businesses choose downtown Meridian

Meridian is growing in new businesses as people are investing in downtown and helping to...
Meridian is growing in new businesses as people are investing in downtown and helping to improve the area.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian is growing in new businesses as people are investing in downtown and helping to improve the area.

Two new businesses have opened on a street that’s attracting a lot of people. Magnolia Soap and Revive Wellness Spa are the two new additions to downtown Meridian’s 5th Street. Both buildings are located next to The Island 601. The two owners are doing their part to fuel the revitalization of downtown.

“Meridian has welcomed us with open arms, and we have had a blast at Crossroads. We have had so much foot traffic and so much excitement. We’ve had a lot of parties at that location, but Joseph and I really love what’s happening here in downtown. We love the revitalization and the rebirth. We love Dumont Plaza right here. We think it’s going to be a great spot for parties and events. We love everything that’s happening here on 5th Street with the Riley Center, the PA School, and all the businesses. We want to be a part of that action. So, when this spot was available, we wanted to be downtown, too,” said the owner of Magnolia Soap, Courtney Golden.

Golden said contributing to the local economy is vital for economic growth. This is Magnolia Soap’s second location. Its main shop is located in Meridian Crossroads, next to Newk’s.

“Joseph and I first walked past this building in this location, there were no windows, no glass, barely any trim, and where we were standing right now was dirt. We got to stand here, and we saw a vision. We saw Meridian coming back to life. We saw new construction and these old buildings that have a history and a story. We want to be a part of rebuilding that story,” said Golden.

The business owners said that everything they’re doing is for one reason: to make Meridian a better place for everyone to live. The Revive Wellness Spa will open in the month of June.

It will have 20 services to offer to people: including a facial room, and a sauna room. The shop is set in the 1920s era.

