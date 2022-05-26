Advertisement

Racing legend Red Farmer hospitalized with double pneumonia

The 89-year-old gained fame in the 1960′s as a member of the Alabama Gang, which also included...
The 89-year-old gained fame in the 1960′s as a member of the Alabama Gang, which also included Bobby and Donnie Allison.
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama racing legend Red Farmer is in the hospital battling double pneumonia.

The 89-year-old gained fame in the 1960′s as a member of the Alabama Gang, which also included Bobby and Donnie Allison.

Farmer won four championships during his racing career, which started in the 1950′s.

He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020.

