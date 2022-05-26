Advertisement

Three charged for bringing contraband into Kemper Co. Jail

The Kemper County Sheriff's Dept. made three arrests of people allegedly bringing contraband...
The Kemper County Sheriff's Dept. made three arrests of people allegedly bringing contraband into the Kemper County Detention Facility.(Kemper Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said three arrests were made Thursday for introducing contraband into a correctional facility and possession of marijuana 500 grams or more but less than 1 kilogram.

The people arrested are 38-year-old Barbara Perry and Keisha Bonner, 37, both of Columbus, Miss., and 35-year-old Natalie Cole of Meridian.

Caption

The sheriff shared photos of the alleged contraband, which also included cellphones, chargers and cigarette rolling papers.

