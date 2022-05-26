Three charged for bringing contraband into Kemper Co. Jail

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said three arrests were made Thursday for introducing contraband into a correctional facility and possession of marijuana 500 grams or more but less than 1 kilogram.

The people arrested are 38-year-old Barbara Perry and Keisha Bonner, 37, both of Columbus, Miss., and 35-year-old Natalie Cole of Meridian.

The sheriff shared photos of the alleged contraband, which also included cellphones, chargers and cigarette rolling papers.

