Total Pain Care Team of the Week: U10 Astros

The 10U Astros are this weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week.(Amy Gist)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WTOK) - This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the week are the WLYA 10U Astros.

They went undefeated this season with a 15-0 record.

Congrats to Keegan Aull, Carter Keene, Graham Smith, Will Robinson, Holden Nunnally, Beckham Smith, Braxton Boyd, Griffin Gist, Kayden Stevens, Colt Moore and the coaches of the Astros for being this weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week.

