Weather in a word... Improving

Much nicer days are ahead
Much nicer days are ahead(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ve had a trace of rain or more everyday since Saturday, May 21st. Although storms are gone, an upper-level low pressure area could bring some isolated light showers to areas along and north of I-20 between 9PM and Midnight. Otherwise, it’ll be a calm and less humid night with lows in the upper 50s.

Friday marks the beginning of a dry streak for us, and it’ll be a day of glorious sunshine! Highs will reach the low-mid 80s, and the weather will be superb for any outdoor plans. The entire Memorial Day holiday weekend will bring similar weather. Highs on Saturday will climb into the mid-upper 80s, but highs will hit around 90 degrees for both Sunday and Memorial Day. It’ll become noticeably more humid Sunday into Monday courtesy of a prevailing southerly wind. So, if you have strenous outdoor activities planned for the holiday, make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks.

Beach Plans on Friday... High Rip Current Risk for the MS/AL/FL Gulf Coast beaches. Moderate Rip Current Risk for Saturday and Sunday.

Tuesday, the 90s continue, but Midweek brings back the isolated daily rain chances which will continue into next weekend.

**Hurricane season begins on Wednesday, June 1st. Remember to go over your hurricane plan (or make one if you don’t have one). Some forecast models are still hinting at some tropical development in the Gulf by the first weekend in June, but stay tuned as we continue to monitor that potential. The confidence is extremely low this far out.

