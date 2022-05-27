Advertisement

ADPH allowing changes to WIC program amid formula shortage

ADPH is making changes to WIC program amid formula shortage.
ADPH is making changes to WIC program amid formula shortage.
By Lauren Harksen
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is making changes to our state WIC program because of the national formula shortage.

Alabama’s WIC program has a contract with Mead Johnson Nutritionals. While luckily, they were not the formula company forced to shut down, ADPH is allowing some flexibilities because of the empty formula shelves nationwide.

Dr. Karen Landers says WIC monitors daily formula redemptions, and so far, they’ve noticed no change.

Still, the doctor says around 27,500 Alabamians are served by WIC and she wants to make sure they all still have access to formula.

So now, WIC-recipients are allowed to return or exchange store purchases. Dr. Landers says they are also offering product flexibility.

“With WIC, we have allowed a different presentation of formulas,” said Dr. Landers. “For example, persons who might have been getting powder can get concentrate or ready-to-feed. So again, we’ve allowed a broader range.”

In a press release, ADPH said:

All families with infants, whether WIC participants or not, should discuss formula questions with their infant’s healthcare provider. Infant formulas can generally be found at retailers across the state to include small stores, larger chain stores, grocery stores, pharmacies and convenience stores. Other potential sources of formula include healthcare provider sample stock, food banks and other community groups with a vested interest in families.

Families can also contact manufacturers directly for help in finding formula:

· MyGerber Baby Expert: www.gerber.com/mygerber-baby-expert

· Abbott’s Customer Service: 1-877-4Abbott or 1-800-986-8540 (recall-specific information)

· Abbott’s product request line and form for metabolic formulas: 1-800-553-7042

· Reckitt’s (Mead Johnson) Customer Service: 1-800-BABY-123 (222-9123)

Dr. Landers says there may be families out there unaware they could qualify for WIC. To be part of the program, you must meet income guidelines, be a resident of Alabama, and be seen by a health professional at the WIC clinic.

To learn more about Alabama’s WIC program, you can visit www.alabamapublichealth.gov/wic.

