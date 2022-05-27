Allie Cat Run raises record number of donations

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Allie Cat Run held an event Thursday to announce how much money they made in the last run.

The run is in honor of young Allie Carruth who was an organ donor after passing, and this year’s run raised a single-year record of $93,000.

That money will be distributed among organizations and grants. $25,000 was donated Thursday to the Mississippi Organ Recovery Organization and a $5,000 scholarship has already been awarded.

The run has now raised just over $300,000 total in five years.

“It’s extremely humbling to know that a six-year-old has changed so many people and their lives, not only through organ donations because she was an organ donor, and that was our big mission to educate people on the need for organ tissue and eye donation. So, there are over one hundred thousand people who are waiting for that right now. So, to bring awareness to that is huge. But then to turn around and support a city that has been so supportive of us, and our loss means even more,” said event organizer, Leslie Carruth.

Organizers are excited to do it all again next year.

