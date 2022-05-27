Advertisement

Allie Cat Run raises record number of donations

The Allie Cat Run announced how much money it made this year.
The Allie Cat Run announced how much money it made this year.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Allie Cat Run held an event Thursday to announce how much money they made in the last run.

The run is in honor of young Allie Carruth who was an organ donor after passing, and this year’s run raised a single-year record of $93,000.

That money will be distributed among organizations and grants. $25,000 was donated Thursday to the Mississippi Organ Recovery Organization and a $5,000 scholarship has already been awarded.

The run has now raised just over $300,000 total in five years.

“It’s extremely humbling to know that a six-year-old has changed so many people and their lives, not only through organ donations because she was an organ donor, and that was our big mission to educate people on the need for organ tissue and eye donation. So, there are over one hundred thousand people who are waiting for that right now. So, to bring awareness to that is huge. But then to turn around and support a city that has been so supportive of us, and our loss means even more,” said event organizer, Leslie Carruth.

Organizers are excited to do it all again next year.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shanta Nunn and Deonte Rush were arrested for assaulting a middle school student.
Mother, son arrested for assaulting Kemper County Middle School student
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
The Meridian School Board voted unanimously at a special meeting Thursday to consolidate Carver...
Carver Middle School to be closed, consolidated
A suspect in the burglary of a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper’s home and theft of his...
Suspect arrested in theft of MHP trooper’s gun
Willie J. Harris, 24, of Gallion, was hit by a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer just after 3...
Pedestrian in W. Ala. dies after being hit by 18-wheeler

Latest News

The June 7th primaries for the Republican Mississippi 3rd Congressional District are drawing...
Michael Cassidy vying for Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District seat
Big crowds are expected this Memorial Day Weekend along Alabama’s Gulf Coast.
Alabama’s tourism industry booming, official says
Dr. Thomas Dobbs reflects on his time as State Health Officer.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs reflects on his time leading the MSDH through the pandemic
Much nicer days are ahead
Weather in a word... Improving