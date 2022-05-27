Advertisement

Changes on the way for Alabama state parks after voters approve $85M bond

By Erin Davis
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lot of changes are on the way for Alabama’s state parks after voters approved an $85 million bond during Tuesday’s primary elections.

“It allows us to accelerate the work that we’ve already had underway for several years to make our parks better,” said Greg Lein, director of Alabama State Parks,

Bathrooms and cabins are included on that list of upgrades but so are playgrounds. Lein says improving a playground could cost millions of dollars, so he says they plan to improve as many as possible.

“When my brother slides down the slide it was hot and he ended up falling, so I think they need to improve the slide more,” said young Tyasia, a frequent visitor of Chewcala State Park.

Siblings Tyasia, Arianna and Daniel say they enjoy spending time at the state park but think it would be more fun with a few enhancements.

“I wish it had jet skis and boats, maybe they have fishing rods for free,” said Daniel.

With the promise of improvements, first-time visitor John Adkins says he’s ready to watch how the state parks evolve.

“I’m excited to see if there’s gonna be a lot more emphasis put on these parks to kind of compete with the neighboring states,” said Adkins.

“I think the most important message is that we want people to continue to go out and use their state parks,” added Lein.

While certain areas may close, Lein says state parks will remain open during upgrades. He suggests the public monitor the projects underway on the Alabama State Parks website.

