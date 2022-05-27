City of Meridian Arrest Report May 27, 2022
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DANESHA HUMPHREY
|1999
|2610 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|TARRIO THOMAS
|1986
|107 71ST PL APT 70 MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING X 2
|XAVIER A HARRIS
|1988
|5552 CHARLIE DUNN RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|JOHNNY M KILGORE
|1965
|1662 BUNK NEWELL RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 26, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:36 AM on May 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4400 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.