Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report May 27, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DANESHA HUMPHREY19992610 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
TARRIO THOMAS1986107 71ST PL APT 70 MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING X 2
XAVIER A HARRIS19885552 CHARLIE DUNN RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
JOHNNY M KILGORE19651662 BUNK NEWELL RD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 26, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:36 AM on May 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4400 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

Most Read

Dalton Ray Vanderford, 17, faces five counts of aggravated DUI.
Teen indicted on 5 counts of aggravated DUI
The Meridian School Board voted unanimously at a special meeting Thursday to consolidate Carver...
Carver Middle School to be closed, consolidated
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
The Kemper County Sheriff's Dept. made three arrests of people allegedly bringing contraband...
Three charged for bringing contraband into Kemper Co. Jail
Shanta Nunn and Deonte Rush were arrested for assaulting a middle school student.
Mother, son arrested for assaulting Kemper County Middle School student

Latest News

Jeremy Spann, 32, arrested on numerous charges.
Deputies nab drug suspect
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 27, 2022
The Kemper County Sheriff's Dept. made three arrests of people allegedly bringing contraband...
Three charged for bringing contraband into Kemper Co. Jail
Dalton Ray Vanderford, 17, faces five counts of aggravated DUI.
Teen indicted on 5 counts of aggravated DUI