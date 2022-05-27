Deputies nab drug suspect

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Deputies have arrested a Lauderdale County man on numerous charges involving drugs and car theft.

Authorities said they have been looking for Jeremy Spann, 32, for several weeks. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Spann had active, drug-related, warrants for his arrest.

“The only negative thing about Mr. Spann being apprehended earlier this morning during a traffic stop is the fact that he was going to be on Crimenet the next time we taped,” Calhoun said. “His span of time worked to his advantage this time. He didn’t get on Crimenet, but he is in the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.”

Spann is facing 12 charges including sale of methamphetamine, possession with intent and motor vehicle theft. Bond was denied.

