Fight breaks out after MHS graduation
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A fight broke out after Meridian High School’s graduation Friday morning.
A News 11 viewer, who wants to remain anonymous, sent us a video of the fight that happened on campus. In the video, you can hear people screaming, and you can see one person wearing a blue cap and gown punching a person in a white t-shirt. You can see two other people in white t-shirts jumping in the fight.
The Meridian Police Department said it responded to the scene to assist the campus police. Meridian Public School District later issued a statement:
