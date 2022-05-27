Fight breaks out after MHS graduation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A fight broke out after Meridian High School’s graduation Friday morning.

A News 11 viewer, who wants to remain anonymous, sent us a video of the fight that happened on campus. In the video, you can hear people screaming, and you can see one person wearing a blue cap and gown punching a person in a white t-shirt. You can see two other people in white t-shirts jumping in the fight.

The Meridian Police Department said it responded to the scene to assist the campus police. Meridian Public School District later issued a statement:

“After graduation ceremonies concluded and guests were leaving campus, a fight broke out between some individuals. MPSD campus police and MPD worked quickly to apprehend those individuals. The actions of a few took away from a milestone moment for the MHS Class of 2022 and those actions do not represent the MPSD family. We are still investigating the matter and the district will seek prosecution for all individuals involved.”

