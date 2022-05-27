Advertisement

High schooler with terminal brain cancer gets dying wish to graduate

A dream came true for Abraham Maldonado during a special graduation ceremony at Boone High...
A dream came true for Abraham Maldonado during a special graduation ceremony at Boone High School in Orlando.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By Amanda Dukes
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A young Florida man who has been battling terminal brain cancer had one last wish granted Thursday.

A dream came true for Abraham Maldonado during a special graduation ceremony at Boone High School in Orlando.

Although he is technically still a few credits shy of graduating, thanks to hospice workers and school staff, he got his honorary diploma.

Maldonado has been battling brain cancer for nine years, but he had to stop attending classes two years ago because of his condition.

For the most part, he has kept up with his schoolwork from home, despite having to undergo 18 surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation.

His advice to the class of 2022? “Never give up.”

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
The Meridian School Board voted unanimously at a special meeting Thursday to consolidate Carver...
Carver Middle School to be closed, consolidated
Dalton Ray Vanderford, 17, faces five counts of aggravated DUI.
Teen indicted on 5 counts of aggravated DUI
Shanta Nunn and Deonte Rush were arrested for assaulting a middle school student.
Mother, son arrested for assaulting Kemper County Middle School student
The Kemper County Sheriff's Dept. made three arrests of people allegedly bringing contraband...
Three charged for bringing contraband into Kemper Co. Jail

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a...
Jury gets closing arguments in Depp trial
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
‘Relentless’: Russia squeezes Ukrainian strongholds in east
Marine Interdiction Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations...
Nearly 1,500 pounds of meth seized at the Canadian border
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Questions arise over police delays with gunman inside school