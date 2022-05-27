Advertisement

Huge bust in West Alabama nets $55k, stolen guns; man held on $4.6M bond

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A huge drug bust and investigation led to charges in Tuscaloosa.

West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents said they recovered illegal drugs at a man’s home Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Agents said they seized five guns, including three that had been reported stolen, $55,000 in cash, 50 grams of MDMA, three Oxycontin pills, 29 pounds of marijuana edibles, 76 grams of synthetic marijuana and 34 pounds of marijuana.

Following the bust, investigators said Marzette Thomas Jr., 35, was held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with bond set at $4.6 million.

Thomas was charged with trafficking marijuana, synthetic marijuana and meth, failure to affix a tax stamp and second-degree receiving stolen property.

At the time of his arrest Thursday, investigators said Thomas was serving a three-year sentence in custody of Tuscaloosa Community Corrections for a 2018 arrest.

