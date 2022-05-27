Advertisement

Memorial day weekend preview

You will not be needing that umbrella this weekend, but you will want to put on some sunscreen...
You will not be needing that umbrella this weekend, but you will want to put on some sunscreen heading out the door as the UV index is high and temperatures will reflect that as well.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We are heading into a beautiful Memorial Day weekend as we are going to start it off with a mostly clear night tonight and cool down into the mid-60s by about 10 pm.

If you are heading out tomorrow for any outdoor activities expect a beautiful day with temperatures in the mid-80s with some passing clouds. Sunday is a remarkably similar story as we will see temperatures reaching back up closer to the 90s and we will back into the 90s starting on Monday.

You will not be needing that umbrella this weekend, but you will want to put on some sunscreen heading out the door as the UV index is high and temperatures will reflect that as well.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Ray Vanderford, 17, faces five counts of aggravated DUI.
Teen indicted on 5 counts of aggravated DUI
The Meridian School Board voted unanimously at a special meeting Thursday to consolidate Carver...
Carver Middle School to be closed, consolidated
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
The Kemper County Sheriff's Dept. made three arrests of people allegedly bringing contraband...
Three charged for bringing contraband into Kemper Co. Jail
Shanta Nunn and Deonte Rush were arrested for assaulting a middle school student.
Mother, son arrested for assaulting Kemper County Middle School student

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - May 27th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - May 27th, 2022
Items you may need
Sunny days ahead
Weather - May 26, 2022
Weather - May 26, 2022
Much nicer days are ahead
Weather in a word... Improving