Memorial day weekend preview

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We are heading into a beautiful Memorial Day weekend as we are going to start it off with a mostly clear night tonight and cool down into the mid-60s by about 10 pm.

If you are heading out tomorrow for any outdoor activities expect a beautiful day with temperatures in the mid-80s with some passing clouds. Sunday is a remarkably similar story as we will see temperatures reaching back up closer to the 90s and we will back into the 90s starting on Monday.

You will not be needing that umbrella this weekend, but you will want to put on some sunscreen heading out the door as the UV index is high and temperatures will reflect that as well.

