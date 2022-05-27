Meridian Parks & Recreation hosting “Touch a Truck” event Saturday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Parks and Recreation is hosting its annual “Touch a Truck” event Saturday, May 28, at Highland Park. It starts at 10 a.m.

Children will be able to see and interact with fire trucks, police cars, ambulances and a helicopter, just to name a few things. There will also be face painting and other activities for kids to enjoy. It is an opportunity for people to come out and kick off their summer vacation.

“It’s positive because it give the chance for the kids to get out and see exciting and new things and inspire them at the same time because we will fire trucks, police cars, ambulances, 18 wheelers, limos--everything so I think it’s very positive for the kids.”

“Touch a Truck” is free to the public.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.