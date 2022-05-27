Michael Cassidy vying for Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District seat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The June 7th primaries for the Republican Mississippi 3rd Congressional District are drawing near and candidate Michael Cassidy is vying for the seat.

Cassidy’s last duty station was at NAS Meridian in 2016. Although he got off active duty in 2020, he continues to call Meridian home as a test pilot on the base and a part-time instructor pilot in the Reserves.

Cassidy said he decided to run for Congress because he loves the country, state, and people. He said we are not on a good track and feels Mississippi’s 3rd District is not being represented as the conservative district he says it is.

Cassidy said his platform is “America first” which includes domestic and foreign policy.

“Paper ballots are very straightforward and very secure. So, I want to push for that, I want to push for backing up our military members who have been kicked out of the military for the COVID mandates. I want to end the mandates and then also give back pay to people in the military who have been kicked out. There are a lot of things that I think need changing and I don’t want to go to D.C. and just be an absentee congressman. I’m going to be back in the district, I’m going to be talking to people. I’m not going to get everything right and I know that but I’ll be accountable to the voters in allowing them to ask me questions,” said Cassidy.

Cassidy said he will continue to travel across the district leading up to the election.

News 11 has reached out to Thomas Griffin but hasn’t received a response.

