Farm to table giveaways set in Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Molina Healthcare of Mississippi will host a series of fresh produce giveaway events for Molina members enrolled in MSCAN and CHIP Medicaid programs.

Distributions of bags of fresh produce at Greater Meridian Health Clinics and Central Mississippi Health Services will be on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

During the events held at Gulfport Harbor Market, Ocean Springs Fresh Market and Hernando Farmers Market, tokens will be given out, which recipients can use to shop for fresh produce throughout the market.

The schedule is below. Note the Meridian event is Friday, June 3.

Date Location Time Tuesday, May 31 Greater Meridian Health Clinic, 105 Felix Long Drive, Starkville 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, June 3 Greater Meridian Health Clinic, 2701 Davis Street, Meridian 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 15 Gulfport Harbor Markets, 1177 20th Avenue, Gulfport 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 Ocean Springs Fresh Market, 401 Porter Avenue, Ocean Springs 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 Central Mississippi Health Services, Inc., 5429 Robinson Road, Jackson 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Hernando Farmers Market, 2535 Hwy. 51 South, Hernando 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

