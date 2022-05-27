Advertisement

Farm to table giveaways set in Mississippi

Molina Healthcare of Mississippi will host a series of fresh produce giveaway events for Molina...
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Molina Healthcare of Mississippi will host a series of fresh produce giveaway events for Molina members enrolled in MSCAN and CHIP Medicaid programs.

Distributions of bags of fresh produce at Greater Meridian Health Clinics and Central Mississippi Health Services will be on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

During the events held at Gulfport Harbor Market, Ocean Springs Fresh Market and Hernando Farmers Market, tokens will be given out, which recipients can use to shop for fresh produce throughout the market.

The schedule is below. Note the Meridian event is Friday, June 3.

DateLocationTime
Tuesday, May 31Greater Meridian Health Clinic, 105 Felix Long Drive, Starkville8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Friday, June 3Greater Meridian Health Clinic, 2701 Davis Street, Meridian10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, June 15Gulfport Harbor Markets, 1177 20th Avenue, Gulfport9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, July 20Ocean Springs Fresh Market, 401 Porter Avenue, Ocean Springs3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 3Central Mississippi Health Services, Inc., 5429 Robinson Road, Jackson1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10Hernando Farmers Market, 2535 Hwy. 51 South, Hernando8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

