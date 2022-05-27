Advertisement

Nearly 1,500 pounds of meth seized at the Canadian border

Marine Interdiction Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations...
Marine Interdiction Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations Bellingham Marine Branch said they seized nearly 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday morning southwest of Stuart Island.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (Gray News) – Marine Interdiction Agents seized nearly 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday morning from Stuart Island in Washington state.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents discovered the meth during an outbound inspection of a boat in U.S. waters about half a mile from the border between the U.S. and Canada.

Agents said they found 28 duffle bags full of meth wrapped in cellophane and arrested the Canadian citizen piloting the boat.

“Due to the vigilance and exceptional skills of our Marine Interdiction Agents, the Bellingham Air and Marine Branch was able to prevent these dangerous narcotics from harming members of our communities,” said Jeremy Thompson, director of Air and Marine Operations, Bellingham Air and Marine Branch.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
The Meridian School Board voted unanimously at a special meeting Thursday to consolidate Carver...
Carver Middle School to be closed, consolidated
Dalton Ray Vanderford, 17, faces five counts of aggravated DUI.
Teen indicted on 5 counts of aggravated DUI
Shanta Nunn and Deonte Rush were arrested for assaulting a middle school student.
Mother, son arrested for assaulting Kemper County Middle School student
The Kemper County Sheriff's Dept. made three arrests of people allegedly bringing contraband...
Three charged for bringing contraband into Kemper Co. Jail

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a...
Jury gets closing arguments in Depp trial
A dream came true for Abraham Maldonado during a special graduation ceremony at Boone High...
High schooler with terminal brain cancer gets dying wish to graduate
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
‘Relentless’: Russia squeezes Ukrainian strongholds in east
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Questions arise over police delays with gunman inside school