New spa opening, but more than just a spa

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK News 11 got an exclusive look inside a new Meridian business that is the first of its kind and set to open in June.

A local doctor said she wants to change people’s lives, outside of her profession. Dr. Virginia Nelson is the owner of Revive Wellness Spa, located next to Dumont Plaza. Nelson said he wants patrons to have a healing experience.

“I want to empower women. I want them to have more confidence. I want them to be able to ask for help. I want them to be able to help themselves. I want them to help people around them, so I want to make them feel like, if they have an issue, they’re not the only person that has that issue and that they can come out here. There are a lot of other people with those issues, and we can all talk about it. So, I think once we can start talking about things we can solve these issues,” said Dr. Nelson.

The spa has about 20 services to offer including a facial room, sauna, waxing, private shopping and even essential oils treatments. Nelson said her business is about offering remedies that can be a big help to staying healthy.

“I always wanted to find out something that people could do on their own, something that didn’t cost a lot of money. And if somebody didn’t have insurance, some things they could do on their own. I mean we’ve used natural remedies for centuries and it’s worked really well, so I wanted to also have that alternative. So for example, with high cholesterol, instead of going straight to a prescription medication, which some people can’t afford, you can try red yeast rice, high fiber, changing their diet, exercise and Omega-3 CoQ10 supplements,” said Nelson.

Dr. Nelson said her goal is to make Meridian a better place for everyone to live.

“I grew up when there was Marks Rothenberg, and you could get your mom to drop you off downtown to go to Weidmann’s and eat lunch. She could go to Marks Rothenberg. We actually used to have several movie theaters down here, so you could walk around to the Royal movie theater. You could make a whole day of it, so I want to bring that back. We’ve got a lot of just charming areas down here. We want to make it where you park your car, and you stay all day,” said Nelson.

She said she wanted to offer different services that will help improve the quality of life for women.

“Because women are strong, we need women to be strong, and we need women to do the jobs that they do so well. And a lot of times they are having issues or things that they don’t ask for any help, and so they’re afraid to ask for help. So, I want to create an environment where they feel comfortable asking, and asking for help. They can come in here and they know that they’re not going to be judged here. We’re going to genuinely help them because we need that. I think as times get harder, we need women to be stronger and to be able to be cured and helped,” said Nelson.

For more information, you may contact the shop at 601-531-3969.

