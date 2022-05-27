New Starbucks coming soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Starbucks is making a new appearance in Meridian. The new location will be located in the lobby of the newly renovated Threefoot Hotel in downtown Meridian.

The tentative opening date is June 8, if training is completed in time. This Starbucks will be a full-service store, serving everything on the menu of the national chain.

There will be seating both in the store and outside. The hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

