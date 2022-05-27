Advertisement

New Starbucks coming soon

Starbucks to open in the Threefoot Hotel
Starbucks to open in the Threefoot Hotel(WTOK)
By Norman McLeod
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Starbucks is making a new appearance in Meridian. The new location will be located in the lobby of the newly renovated Threefoot Hotel in downtown Meridian.

The tentative opening date is June 8, if training is completed in time. This Starbucks will be a full-service store, serving everything on the menu of the national chain.

There will be seating both in the store and outside. The hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Ray Vanderford, 17, faces five counts of aggravated DUI.
Teen indicted on 5 counts of aggravated DUI
The Meridian School Board voted unanimously at a special meeting Thursday to consolidate Carver...
Carver Middle School to be closed, consolidated
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
The Kemper County Sheriff's Dept. made three arrests of people allegedly bringing contraband...
Three charged for bringing contraband into Kemper Co. Jail
Shanta Nunn and Deonte Rush were arrested for assaulting a middle school student.
Mother, son arrested for assaulting Kemper County Middle School student

Latest News

Highland Park
Meridian Parks & Recreation hosting “Touch a Truck” event Saturday morning
Run for the Wall
Motorcyclists make their way to the Queen City for “Run for the Wall”
Paramedic Allison Mayfield
Frontline Responders: Paramedic Allison Mayfield
Car show at Folds of Honor
Folds of Honor hosted at Winn Dixie