‘Our supply chain is broken!’: Reeves joins Republican governors demanding Biden unravel baby formula shortage

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves joins Republican colleagues demanding action from President Biden to untangle the nation’s supply chain issues.

The nationwide shortage of baby formula stems from a February recall by Abbott Nutrition that exacerbated ongoing supply chain disruptions among formula makers, leaving moms with fewer options on store shelves.

“I joined 18 fellow governors in calling on Biden to enact solutions to this crisis including suspending tariffs & trade restrictions on formula, updating label standards, & improving FDA procedures,” Reeves tweeted.

The letter demands that Biden “take action that increases formula availability, while also addressing underlying regulatory barriers.”

“Baby formula is essential to 8.2 million Americans who regularly purchase liquid or powdered formula and the estimated 53% of infants aged three months old who receive formula at some point.”

