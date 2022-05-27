Advertisement

Sunny days ahead

By Avaionia Smith
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Friday! Congratulations to the Meridian High School graduates! I hope you all had a great week. Beautiful weather is here to stay for the next few days.

We are drying out for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Thankfully, showers and thunderstorms moved out of the area just in time for us to enjoy some outdoor activities. We are in store for some beautiful weather for the entire weekend.

We are not dealing with any extreme heat, but there will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Highs for today are in the lower 80s, with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Comfortable weather is in store of us.

High temperatures begin to warm into the lower 90s at the start of next week. The next chance of rain creeps into the area on Wednesday.

