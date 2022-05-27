Superintendent discusses security

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been a tough week for parents and children after the horrible school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. Lauderdale County’s superintendent said he believes the school has proper security in place.

Superintendent Dr. John Mark Cain said tragic shootings always put safety protocols at the forefront of thought. Lauderdale County Schools have School Resource Officers on campus, as well as new cameras, locks and secure points of entry.

“What we can try to do is to prepare our people to notice things quickly to try to slow something down and respond as fast as we can,” Cain explained. “I think we have some things in place that will allow us to do that. Working in coordination with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and the SROs, upgrading our camera systems and entry ways with single-point access locks. We’ve come a long way, but obviously we don’t build prisons, we have schools. It’s a delicate balancing act. What we try to tell people is that safety isn’t always convenient.”

