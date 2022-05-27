Superintendent: Mississippi reading test almost at pre-pandemic pass rate

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi’s education superintendent said a preliminary snapshot of 3rd graders’ literacy proficiency shows a passing rate nearly the same as before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Carey Wright said that shows hard work to overcome academic setbacks caused by the pandemic is paying off.

The state Department of Education said more than 31,000 students took the test and 73.9% passed. The last time Mississippi 3rd graders took the assessment in a normal school year was April 2019.

Nearly 35,000 took the test and 74.5% of them passed. Third graders must pass the assessment to advance to 4th grade. Those who don’t can take it two more times.

