Therapy dogs arrive in Uvalde in wake of mass shooting

Therapy dogs from Brooke Army Medical Center arrived in Uvalde on Wednesday. (Source: KABB/WOAI/CNN)
By KABB/WOAI staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
UVALDE, Texas (KABB/WOAI) – Amid tragedy in Texas, man’s best friend is providing some moments of comfort.

Therapy dogs from Brooke Army Medical Center arrived in Uvalde on Wednesday as the community mourns the loss of 19 children and two teachers who were killed at Robb Elementary School.

“Anybody that is here is able to come love on our dogs and just kind of release some of the different emotions and feelings that are inside them right now,” Kris Blair, one of the handlers, said.

The therapy dogs are trained to interact with people and offer affection, comfort, and support.

